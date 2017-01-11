Spay and Neuter Your Pet For Free

It’s an all-too-common problem: Too many unwanted cats find themselves homeless or, because of overpopulation, spend a long time waiting to be adopted into a forever home.

Thanks to a partnership between Placer County, Petco Foundation and Animal Spay & Neuter, our feline friends have something to purr about. Now, through the end of February, spay and neuter surgeries will be available for Placer County cats, free of charge.

The program has been made possible by a $25,000 matching grant provided by Animal Spay & Neuter together with $25,000 from Placer County’s animal services trust fund.

Free spay and neuter surgeries will be performed at Animal Spay & Neuter in Auburn. Surgeries only take a few hours and your cat can go home with you the same day. There is also no limit to the number of cats an owner can bring in. Cat owners must show proof of Placer County residency with valid photo identification and mailing address. Rescue groups and breeders are restricted from participating in the free program.

The service is available on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday each week through the end of February by appointment. Check in is 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and your cat can go home with you between 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Please bring the cat in a carrier. To make an appointment for your free spay or neuter service, please call 530-889-8800.

Kittens that are at least 2 pounds in weight and 2 months old are accepted, as well as cats in heat, pregnant cats and feral cats.

For more information visit Animal Spay & Neuter online at www.animalspayneuter.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/Animal-Spay-and-Neuter-Auburn.

