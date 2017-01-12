Placer County Sheriff, Ed Bonner, Announces Retirement

Yesterday the Placer County Sheriff’s Office announced the planned retirement of Sheriff Ed Bonner.

“Sheriff Bonner is announcing his retirement effective February 24, 2017. Sheriff Bonner has served with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office for 43 years, 22 of which were spent as sheriff. His accomplishments are vast, and he is recognized as an innovator in modern law enforcement. His influence on our organization will leave a lasting impression on our culture, families, and community.”

Without going into detail, in a Facebook video Sheriff Bonner cited “My Doctors and I have huddled up and they said you know what son, you need to get rid of a little stress in your life to be healthier.” Bonner went on to say that it isn’t anything life threatening and he’s pretty healthy.

Sheriff Bonner was originally elected as Placer County’s Sheriff in June of 1994 and took office on December 30, 1994. He has since ran unopposed and started his sixth term in January, 2015.

Sheriff Bonner grew up in Placer County and excelled in sports as a high school student. He graduated with honors from Del Oro High School in Loomis where he was student body president in 1968. He has been known to joke that this student body president election was the last time he ran opposed in an election. He was the first 4 year varsity letter winner at University of California in track and field. Bonner earned the rank of Eagle Scout in 1965.

According to the Sherriff’s office, in such circumstances, it is customary for the Placer County Board of Supervisors to appoint Sheriff Bonner’s replacement. It is widely anticipated that the Board of Supervisors will appoint Undersheriff Devon Bell to fill in as Sheriff until the next election.



