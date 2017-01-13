Storm Of The Decade Leaves It’s Mark On Placer County

There is light at the end of the snow tunnel in eastern Placer County including Donner Summit and the Tahoe area, with snow expected to taper off Thursday night. The forecast shows several dry days ahead for residents and visitors over the holiday weekend. However, as businesses and residents continue to dig out from nearly 12 feet of snow over the last 10 days, the challenges are far from over.

Placer County officials say they welcome visitors to Lake Tahoe for what is surely going to be a beautiful holiday weekend, but that guests should come with plenty of patience and an expectation that challenges remain. Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Jennifer Montgomery, whose 5th District includes eastern Placer County, is encouraging people to come up and play, but only if they come prepared. “With some remaining power outages and deep snow,” she said, “visitors should come with an expectation that in some cases it might be like camping out in your own home.”

Many areas are still without power and there are downed power lines and trees scattered throughout the region. As snow continues to fall, county Public Works crews are continuously plowing the 150 miles of streets that fall within their area of responsibility. Caltrans is responsible for plowing the highways.

A considerable avalanche danger remains in effect in many parts of the Sierra, and those considering traveling into the backcountry are strongly advised to check the Sierra Avalanche Center daily report (http://www.sierraavalanchecenter.org ) before traveling into uncontrolled areas.