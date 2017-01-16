Grandfather Stops Attempted Kidnapping Of 3-Year-Old In Auburn

A woman accused of trying to kidnap a 3-year-old girl was arrested Saturday afternoon, the Auburn Police Department said.

Lindsay Frasher, 28, was taken into custody around 1:40 p.m. on Auburn Ravine Road, police said.

Police said the 3-year-old and her family was standing together outside when Frasher tried to take the girl away.

The 3-year-old’s grandfather stopped Frasher and kept her in the area until officers arrived at the scene.

Frasher does not know the girl or the family, police said. She was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol during the attempted kidnapping.

Police said Frasher was booked into Placer County Jail on charges of kidnapping. Her bail was set at $200,000.