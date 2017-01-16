William Jessup Baseball Set To Begin Season In Upgraded McBean Stadium

William Jessup University’s men’s baseball team begins the 2017 season Saturday, January 21 with a double-header against Corban University at the $1.1 million newly renovated McBean Stadium in Lincoln.

The revitalization effort of McBean Stadium is the result of a joint partnership between the City of Lincoln and William Jessup University, the greater Sacramento region’s only residential private four-year university.

The historic stadium, which was built at the end of World War II, is located at McBean Memorial Park. The first game starts at 11:05 a.m., followed by a second game at 2 p.m.