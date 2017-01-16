Home » News » William Jessup Baseball Set To Begin Season In Upgraded McBean Stadium

William Jessup Baseball Set To Begin Season In Upgraded McBean Stadium

William Jessup University’s men’s baseball team begins the 2017 season Saturday, January 21 with a double-header against Corban University at the $1.1 million newly renovated McBean Stadium in Lincoln.

The revitalization effort of McBean Stadium is the result of a joint partnership between the City of Lincoln and William Jessup University, the greater Sacramento region’s only residential private four-year university.

The historic stadium, which was built at the end of World War II, is located at McBean Memorial Park. The first game starts at 11:05 a.m., followed by a second game at 2 p.m.

