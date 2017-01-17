Highway 65 Shut Down Following Fatal Crash

An 18-year-old man was killed and several others were injured in a six-vehicle crash Monday night on Highway 65 in Roseville, the California Highway Patrol said.

Seven to eight people, including an 8-year-old, were taken to the hospital for treatment, CHP said. Their conditions are unknown.

The crash happened after 8 p.m. on northbound Hwy. 65 at Blue Oaks Boulevard. CHP said a big rig was rear-ended and that started a chain reaction of crashes involving five other vehicles.

The 18-year-old killed was a passenger in one of the vehicles that was rear-ended.

The highway was closed for nearly three hours before it reopened around 11 p.m.

