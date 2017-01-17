Pacific Street Fire Station Coming Soon In Rocklin

By this summer, Rocklin residents could see construction begin on a Pacific Street fire station to replace Station 1 that has occupied Rocklin Road since the 1970s.

The Jan. 10 agenda for the Rocklin City Council meeting, held after press time, included a recommendation that the city amend its capital expenditure budget to allow partial funding for the new fire station and a number of other projects.

The real benefit could be the location, away from Quarry Park. City staff asked the council on its Jan. 10 agenda to approve a $150,000 cash purchase of land at 5405 Pacific Street on which to build the new fire station.

Rocklin is currently in the design phase for the fire station, with the city’s environmental department looking to make a Mitigated Negative Declaration.

The fire station at 3970 Rocklin Road will also be repurposed with bond funding. No specific plans had been identified for the building, though Quarry Park Phase II will incorporate the back parking area with some additional park amenities.

