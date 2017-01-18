Placer County Will Hold Two Meetings For General Public On Sustaniable Groundwater Act

Placer County, the cities of Roseville and Lincoln, Placer County Water Agency and with participation from California American Water, are hosting two public meetings on the 2014 Sustainable Groundwater Management Act and the formation of a Groundwater Sustainability Agency in west Placer County.

Those interested in learning more about the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act can attend a meeting to:

* Understand the Act and what it means for the west Placer area

* Become part of the process we’re undertaking to develop a Groundwater Sustainability Agency and a Groundwater Sustainability Plan

* Ask questions and gain more information from local agency representatives

When/where:

January 19

10 a.m. to noon

Materials Recovery Facility

3033 Fiddyment Road in Roseville

February 16

6 to 8 p.m.

McBean Pavilion

65 McBean Park Drive in Lincoln

Throughout California, many jurisdictions and water agencies are beginning efforts to implement key legislation that protects and sustains groundwater resources. Thankfully, our region has prepared by developing policies to manage local groundwater basins-and these resources are robust and resilient. There is an effort in the works that will help keep it that way.

The West Placer Groundwater Sustainability Agency will manage a portion of the North American Groundwater Basin and implement activities that preserve and enhance the current state of this resource for our cities, communities, agricultural areas and the environment. This locally-controlled effort will protect the basin from overdraft, create sustainable water supplies, and support a stable and growing economy for agriculture and business.

