Auburn Transient Armed With Rock Is Booked On Assault With A Deadly Weapon

Kenneth Cole Parks, 21, a transient, was initially arrested and booked into Placer County Jail on suspicion of vandalism connected to a rock thrown at a windshield of an Infiniti G37 in the

Safeway parking lot in North Auburn.

But things got worse.

After booking, deputies discovered that a rock had hit a patron of Mr. Jimmy’s restaurant on Bell Road. The rock hit a 38-year-old Elk Grove woman in the shoulder, the blow causing bruising.

Parks was additionally booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, namely the rock. The incident was reported at 1:30 p.m.

