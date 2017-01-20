Local Announcements: Placer Board Of Supervisors New Chairwoman, Lincoln New Police Chief

The City of Lincoln has selected Doug Lee as its new Chief of Police. Chief Lee is a 31-year veteran of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department and most recently served as Chief Deputy with the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

Chief Lee, 53, was informally sworn in Jan. 12. A ceremonial swearing in of Lincoln’s new police chief will take place at Tuesday’s Lincoln City Council meeting (6 p.m., Lincoln City Hall, 600 6th St.).

At 18, Lee became a volunteer firefighter and then an emergency medical technician with a private ambulance company.

During his 31 years with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, Lee said most of his assignments were dealing with the community.

Lee wants residents to know his goal is to “provide long-term, ethical leadership and do the best job in serving the community.”

The Placer County Board of Supervisors has selected their new chairwoman for 2017, District 5 Supervisor Jennifer Montgomery. District 3 Supervisor Jim Holmes was selected as vice-chairman.