500,000 Additional Acre-Feet Of Stored Water In Placer’s Future With Sites Reservoir

Roseville’s City Council and Placer County Water Agency’s (PCWA) Board of Directors this week voted to begin the initial phase of the Sites Reservoir project. It proposes an off stream surface water facility west of the Sacramento River. With this approval, both water agencies will officially invest into the project and join other water districts in providing necessary backing to cover a portion of the project costs.

The proposed project would divert water from the Sacramento River and its tributaries. Water would fill the off-stream reservoir during times of high flow, including the winter months when surplus water is usually available, with up to 1.8 million acre-feet of water. If Sites had been in place in 2016, about 500,000 acre-feet could have been captured and stored, giving a much-needed boost to overall state water supplies in the middle of the recent historic drought.

Looking ahead, the project is envisioned to alleviate some of the burden often felt when water is released from Folsom Reservoir for environmental purposes through coordination and integration with the Central Valley Project statewide system, which includes Folsom Reservoir. Ostensibly, Sites Reservoir would expand the pool of available water resources and used to meet environmental benefits in the Delta, which would effectively increase the amount of water available in Folsom Reservoir year-round.

