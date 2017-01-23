Auburn City Manager Search Concludes: Robert Richardson Returns From Grass Valley



The Auburn Journal is reporting that Robert Richardson is returning to Auburn to retake the job that he held for 11 years.

Auburn’s search for a new City Manager appears to have concluded as Auburn Mayor Matt Spokely announced in a press release that the city will hire current Grass Valley City Manager Robert Richardson.

Spokely said, “All of us on the Council are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Bob again. He did great work for our community for 11 years and we are grateful to have him back on our team.”

Richardson is widely held in high regards for his role in seeing the city of Auburn through the difficult recession years that surrounded 2008.

In 2014, Grass Valley offered Richardson a reported $13,000 salary increase from his salary with Auburn, as well as a comprehensive package of benefits. That along with what Richardson cited with the Auburn Journal “It was one of the toughest personal decisions I have ever made, but as a professional decision it was not hard to make and is the right move.”

Expect more details following tomorrow’s Meddlers meeting at 9a.m. Every Meddlers meeting is started with Mayor Spokely briefing the crowd on all the latest happenings within the city and this topic will surely dominate tomorrow’s report.