Placer Supervisors Declare State Of Emergency

The Placer County Board of Supervisors has issued a local state of emergency due to damages from the severe storms that hit the Northern California area throughout this month.

According to Placer County officials, the storms caused widespread flooding as rain fell at a rate of almost an inch an hour throughout the county. As they progressed, the storms also caused trees and power lines to fall, rivers and creeks to overflow, and loss of electricity for thousands of residents.

Officials say the storms caused an estimated $8 million worth of damage to public infrastructure. Crews continue to work around the clock to combat the issues facing the county following the storms.

“The road crews have been working unbelievable number of hours under unbelievably difficult conditions. I know it’s been challenging and I know there has been some frustration,” said Board Chairwoman Jennifer Montgomery. “But the road crews have been doing absolutely phenomenal work. As a snow area resident myself, I thank them from the bottom of my heart.”

In a interview with the KAHI Morning News Show, Placer County Supervisor Jim Holmes said this proclamation will bring aid to the county in its overall goal to seek state funding and support rehabilitation operations throughout the area.

