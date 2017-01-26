Explosion During Avalache Patrol Kills Member Of Squaw Valley Ski Patrol

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office, FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are investigating a fatal accident that occurred Tuesday morning at Squaw Valley Ski Resort. North Tahoe Fire is also involved with the investigation.

Authorities revealed that the victim, 42-year-old Joe Zuiches of Olympic Valley, was involved in avalanche mitigation using hand-held charges when there was an explosion.

Zuiches was trained and certified in avalanche mitigation.

Squaw Valley was closed for the day (January 24, 2017), but reopened Wednesday.

Squaw released the following statement on their Twitter page:

“Joe Zuiches, a 42 year-old resident of Olympic Valley and a member of the Squaw Valley professional ski patrol since 2012, was killed in a fatal incident at 8:35 AM this morning, prior to regularly scheduled operations, during avalanche control activities at the top of Gold Coast Ridge at Squaw Valley. The cause is believed to be the detonation of an explosive charge. An investigation is ongoing in cooperation with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office and North Tahoe Fire Department.”

