U.S. Forest Service Presents: ‘Ski With A Ranger’ At Heavenly

The U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit invites skiers and snowboarders to Ski with a Ranger at Heavenly Mountain Resort every Monday and Friday at 1 p.m. through April 7. Tours last about one hour.

Participants must be intermediate level skiers/boarders or above and provide his or her own lift ticket. No reservations are required. Attendance is on a first-come first-served basis, and participants are asked to meet at the top of the Heavenly gondola.

This conservation education program offers the public an opportunity to learn about the mission and role of the Forest Service in ski area management, to improve public understanding of natural resource processes and issues, and to promote environmental literacy and stewardship. If you have any questions, you can call (530) 543-2789 or visit bit.ly/2j35c4y

