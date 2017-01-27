Fly In A 1929 Airliner This Weekend

The 1929 airliner in Sacramento this weekend was the height of flying luxury 85 years ago

Flying the airliners has not always meant connecting the entire world in a single day. Nor did it mean flight delays, security lines or baggage carousels. At one time, flying to a destination was an adventure and a whole new perspective on travel.

That sensation is back as a rare 1929 Ford Tri-Motor airliner, owned, and operated by the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, makes a stop locally as part of its nationwide tour. The aircraft will be at Sacramento Executive Airport through this weekend. All are invited to see and fly in this historic aircraft.

Ford Motor Company founder Henry Ford, who had already changed America through his automobiles, also had a vision of moving people through flight. He saw a time when people would travel across America in airplanes at speeds surpassing the fastest railroad.

Ford was driven to prove his concept. Although fewer than 200 of the Ford Tri-Motors were built over a seven-year period before it was overtaken by newer technology, it showed that passenger flights were possible on a grander scale than ever imagined.

While you might consider today’s air travel less than luxurious, accommodations aboard the Tri-Motor were less so. But no one cared – it was the adventure of it all. There were only 10 straight-back seats, no more than parlor chairs, really. Passengers had a straight-in view of the cockpit. And the roar of the three-engines was loud, but also reassuring. Three engines, in Ford’s view, were safer than one for long-haul flights.

The Ford Tri-Motor in Sacramento through this weekend is the Liberty Aviation Museum’s 1928 Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT-B, serial No. 8. It flew its first flight on December 1, 1928. It was sold to Transcontinental Air Transport (TAT, the logo that graces the aircraft’s fuselage today) in January 1929 where it became NC9645 and was named City of Wichita. It inaugurated westbound transcontinental commercial air service on July 7, 1929, with sister ship City of Columbus.

The public is welcome to join in the fun while the airplane is at Sacramento Executive Airport from January 26th through 29th. Flight rates are $70.00 in advance, $75.00 for walk-up, and $50.00 for children 17 and under. Enter Sacramento Executive Airport and follow ground signage to the passenger entrance.

You can find out more and reserve your own seat on the airplane by going to www.FlyTheFord.org.