Property Tax Relief Offered For Damages Suffered During Storms

If your property has been damaged by the recent storms and flooding, you may be eligible for property tax relief. In many cases, the damaged property can be reappraised in its current condition, with some taxes refunded to the property owner. Once rebuilt, the property will be reassessed to its pre-damaged value.

To qualify for property tax relief, you must file a claim with your county assessor’s office within the time specified in your county ordinance, or 12 months from the date of damage or destruction, whichever is later. The loss estimate must be at least $10,000 of current market value to qualify.

Owners of eligible property may also apply for deferral of the next property tax installment on the regular secured roll or tax payments on the supplemental roll, without penalties or interest. The disaster must be the result of a Governor-proclaimed state of emergency. When a timely claim for deferral is filed, the next property tax installment payment is deferred without penalty or interest until the county assessor has reassessed the property and a corrected tax bill has been sent to the property owner.

Those who pay the BOE-administered taxes and fees listed below can go online to request relief from penalties and/or interest, and an extension of time to file their tax or fee returns. They may also call the BOE Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-800-400-7115 (TTY: 711), Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Pacific time), for assistance requesting relief.

