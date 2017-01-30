Auburn Man Found Nude With Teenage Girl Charged With Rape

A man was arrested Saturday night on suspicion of having sex with a teenage girl, the Auburn Police Department said.

Marco Mendoza, 25, of Wildomar, was taken into custody after an officer saw him in a parked vehicle with the 17-year-old, police said.

The officer first spotted two naked people in the vehicle around 9 p.m. while on patrol in the 100 block of Pacific Avenue. The officer approached and found Mendoza with the teenager, police said.

Mendoza was booked into Placer County Jail on charges of statutory rape. His bail is set at $50,000.

