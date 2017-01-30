Second Promotion Announced Following Sherriff Bonner’s Retirement

Captain Wayne Woo has been appointed to the role of undersheriff for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, effective Feb. 26.

Woo joined the sheriff’s office in 1994, and has served with distinction in nearly every division in a variety of assignments including patrol, special operations, and corrections. He also served on the Special Enforcement Team (SET) as an operator, team leader, and commander.

Woo served as the corrections commander before assuming the command of Auburn Field Operations, where he currently works, according to a press release.

Woo’s promotion comes days after Undersheriff Devon Bell was promoted to sheriff following the retirement announcement of Placer Counties sheriff for the last 22 years, Ed Bonner. Both Bonner’s final day as sheriff and Bell’s first day as sheriff will take place the same day as Woo’s promotion.

