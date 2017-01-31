Hidden Falls Regional Park Trails Expansion Network Is Underway

The environmental document for the Hidden Falls Regional Park Trails Expansion Network is underway. As one of the first steps in the environmental review process, a “Notice of Preparation” for an Environmental Impact Report is currently being distributed.

There will be a public Scoping Meeting held on February 21, 2017, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm in the Placer County Planning Commission Hearing Room, located at 3091 County Center Drive in Auburn. The purpose of the Public Scoping Meeting is to discuss the project’s potential environmental impacts, and to gather input from the public and other agencies on what environmental impacts they feel should be analyzed in the document.

Additionally, there will be future discussions on the project at upcoming Municipal Advisory Committee (MAC) meetings in February and March. To find out when your local MAC meeting is, please click on the following link: http://www.placer.ca.gov/bos/macs.

If you have any project-related questions, give them a call at lcarnaha@placer.ca.gov, or at (530) 889-6837. If you wish to make formal comments on the project which will become a part of the administrative record, please direct them to Shirlee Herrington in our Environmental Coordination Services at sherring@placer.ca.gov.

