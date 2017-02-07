Call for Help – Retired Firefighter in Search of Kidney Donor

Article and photograph repost courtesy Gold Country Media

By: Kathryn Holt, for the Auburn Journal

The new year represents new beginnings – establishing resolutions and goals. For one local hero, his only resolution is to have a life-saving surgery. But he can’t do it alone.

Newcastle resident Ronnie Denton, 48, needs a kidney transplant. And with a transplant waiting list of five to seven years, death is imminent without the community’s help to locate a donor.

It’s a kind of role reversal for Denton, who is retired after 31 years with Cal Fire/Placer County Fire.

“It is truly humbling to come before the very community I served and ask for help,” he said. “I have polycystic kidney disease or PKD, which I was diagnosed with 15 years ago after I fought a working structure fire and subsequently experienced right back/flank pain.”

At Sutter Auburn faith, an ultrasound enabled his doctor to confirm the source of Denton’s pain.

“I had no idea what … PKD was or how it would affect my life,” Denton said. “Now after retiring from Cal Fire, my kidneys are getting worse. I have been hospitalized multiple times at UC Davis Med Center. My reality is, I need help and, as one who has always protected, saved and served people of our community, this is really tough to ask. Please, if you can, respond to my 911 call, I would be ever so grateful.”

Denton is well known in the area. He began his career as a fire explorer and went on to become an ambulance explorer EMT, EMT, firefighter and driver operator. He achieved the rank of company officer (equivalent to a captain) and served in multiple fire houses in Placer County prior to his industrial medical retirement. During his three-plus decades of service, he estimates he responded to more than 100,000 emergency calls with every imaginable incident from delivering a baby to holding an accident victim’s hand as they succumbed to injuries at the scene.

Finding a donor match for Denton is a priority, donor advocate and friend Nikki Ridge said.

“We have got to find Ronnie a match now,” Ridge said. “He is facing life-altering dialysis. The time is critical in locating a match because the process to become a donor takes so much time. He is getting weaker by the day and more fatigued.”

The deceased donor program is not a workable option for Denton because of the long wait.

“We cannot wait that long! Our friends and family have all gone through the viability phase of testing with no matches identified,” Ridge said. “Please, I beg every single adult in our community, let’s come together for our community member. Let’s come together for one who has dedicated his entire life to serving his very community. Let’s rally to get the job done, quickly. We desperately need help, hope, a kidney and healing prayers.”

Denton has battled and won the fight against cancer, cardiac issues, high blood pressure, left ventricular hypertrophy, multiple hernias, burns and lacerations. He is still dealing with back strain, as well as the mental and psychological stress of going from one critical incident call to another with no in-between time or debriefing, all while working 72 hour-shifts, he said.

The process to become a potential donor involves a preliminary match test, which is simple, free and painless, Ridge said. For more information on becoming a kidney donor, call the UC Davis Living Donor Transplant Office at (916) 734-2307. For more information on how to help Denton find a kidney, fill out the Living Donor Questionnaire at https://ld.ucdmc.ucdavis.edu/donor/pages/donor.faces. Denton’s birth date of 11/19/68 is also required on this form.