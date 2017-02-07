Live Road Condidtions Now On El Dorado County’s Website

El Dorado County is now providing a new feature on its website to monitor road, park and trail status through a map. The map can be found on the county’s main website through a button located on the right side of the page. The button is named road, park and trail status. By clicking on the button, a map will appear. The map will show the status of roads, parks, and trails through sign icons. By clicking on the sign icons, individuals can get information about the status of the roads, parks or trails in El Dorado County.

In addition, to the status of county roads, parks and trails, the map has information from inside and outside of the county from Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol. The following is the link for the map: http://gem.edcgov.us/roadclosure/ .

The map has been created so the public can have the most update information that is available to the county on the status of roads, parks and trails. In some cases, there could be damage to county roads, parks, and trails that the county is not aware of at the time. To help make the map the most current, please report damage that you see to the county at the following phone numbers:

If you have any knowledge of damage to county roads, bridges, etc. please dial: 530-642-4909.

If you have any knowledge of damage to county parks or trails please dial: 530-621-5360.

