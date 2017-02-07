Meddlers Report – 2/7/17

The meddlers was kicked off with Auburn Mayor Matt Spokely briefing the crowd on what’s going on in the city.

Following Spokely’s brief report, Placer County Supervisor Jennifer Montgomery touched on two major topics that had developed over this past weekend.

The first was the shooting of a Colorado man, Jose Gonzales Lera, 27, who was fatally wounded by a patrolman following a vehicle chase that included the deployment of two spike strips. According to Montgomery, it was the second set of spike strips that disabled the vehicle, which had been driven erratically by Lera.

Once Lera’s vehicle came to a stop he exited the vehicle with a hostage and had a gun pointed at the hostage’s head. According to Montgomery, the officer was forced to make a quick decision to fire his weapon at Vera who was walking up a private driveway to a North Tahoe home. Montgomery described the reasoning for the fatal shot as the officer not wanting Vera to enter the home and create a barricade hostage situation.

Montgomery later told the crowd that a rifle was used and not the officer’s hand gun. Former mayor Dr. Bill Kirby added that Lera pointed his weapon at the officer which was when the officer decided to take the shot that proved to be fatal.

Montgomery made a comment following her story that she received complaints that revolved around lost time for hitting the slopes due to the closure of Highway 28. The supervisor went on to say that the road was closed for about two hours in order to allow for a proper investigation.

It is still unknown why Lera was in the Tahoe area and alcohol/drug test results are still pending.

Montgomery also mentioned Morton Road, or at least what is left of it. She mentioned that the county is moving forward in fixing the road that was completely washed away near Alta during the major storm that hit the area three weeks ago. One interesting fact that the supervisor revealed was that the county is seriously considering building a bridge over the section of roadway that was lost as it would be a safer and more cost effective alternative solution.

The Meddlers is an open forum meeting sponsored by the Auburn Chamber of Commerce every Tuesday morning at 7am in the Rose Room of the Auburn City Hall.

