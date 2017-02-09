Broken Pipeline Stops Traffic On Highway 49 And Elm Avenue

One of Auburn’s busiest intersections came to a grinding halt yesterday on Highway 49 and Elm Avenue. Pictures of water squirting up from the ground at this intersection popped up on social media around 1:00p.m. on Tuesday.

Initial indications point towards a broken sewer pipe that is fairly deep below the road’s surface as the cause of Wednesday’s roadway emergency. The bulk of the roadwork is taking place on the north side of Elm Avenue just south of Hwy. 49.

There are major commute time traffic delays in the area. Traffic exiting I-80 onto Elm Ave. is being diverted prior to Hwy. 49.

A interesting development during the investigation was the teamwork of both the city and Caltrans as both are responsible for separate parts of yesterday’s roadway closure. Auburn has jurisdiction over the broken pipe as well as Elm Ave. While Caltrans manages everything related to Hwy. 49.

Although both agencies shared duties with regards to the investigation, it appears the city of Auburn will be responsible for a majority of the cost of repairs that will be required to fix the broken pipeline, which could reach 6 digits when everything is completed.