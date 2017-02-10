Rain Causes More Damage On Highway 49 Near Nevada City

Part of highway 49 has collapsed due to water damage and mudslides.

There is one-way controlled traffic at various locations from 6.7 miles North of Nevada City/at the South Yuba River Bridge/ to 7.6 miles North of Nevada City.

Also, one-way traffic 2.6 miles south of the Nevada/Yuba County line also due to mudslide.

Crews had put plastic in an area where the southbound lane was washed away.

Motorists are subject to delays of up to 20 minutes from the Yuba/Sierra County Line to the Yuba pass summit in Sierra County due to storm cleanup.

Caltrans officials said to expect delays. It’s unknown when the lanes will reopen.

Highway 49, for about a 50 miles stretch in the area, has had numerous problems.

