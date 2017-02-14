Alleged Murder Suspect Is Part Of First Ever Butte County Jail Evacuation

A 30-year-old man arrested Saturday near Oroville for allegedly murdering a Redding area man is one of 578 Butte County Jail inmates who were evacuated Sunday to Alameda County as a result of the Oroville Dam crisis.

Kane KazzCooper Harrison, also known as Rage, is accused of killing Randall Thomas Matsunaga, 24.

Matsunaga was found dead from a gunshot wound Feb. 1 at the Bixby Knolls Mobile Home Park, south of Redding off Highway 273.

Harrison was listed Monday as an inmate at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin following what is the first time an evacuation order was issued for the Butte County Jail.

