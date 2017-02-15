Free Small Business Seminar For Veterans In Roseville

Veterans who own a business or would like to start one are invited to attend a free Small Business Seminar and Resource Expo in Roseville on Tuesday, February 28, 2017. Attendees will learn how to comply with California’s often complex tax laws.

California State Board of Equalization (BOE) Member George Runner is sponsoring the event with Senator Jim Nielsen, Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, California Department of Veterans Affairs (CalVet), City of Roseville, Roseville Area Chamber of Commerce, and Advantage Roseville.

“We honor our veterans for their service and sacrifice,” said Member Runner. “It’s the least we can do to help them be successful in business by ensuring they’re aware of available tax benefits and resources.”

Those looking for assistance with state and federal tax laws, as well as those who want to expand their business knowledge, will benefit from the informative presentations. Topics include veterans’ property tax exemptions, the Work Opportunity Tax Credit, forms of ownership, CalVet services, and marketing and social media for veterans. Representatives from the BOE, Employment Development Department, Franchise Tax Board, CalVet, Governor’s Office of Business & Economic Development (Go-Biz), and California Capital Women’s Business Center will conduct the presentations and answer questions.

Exhibitors include the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of General Services, Veterans Resource Center–Sierra College, American Legion Post 169, and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1487.

Event: Roseville Small Business Seminar and Resource Expo for Veterans

Date: Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Time: 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m.)

Place: Tower Theatre

417 Vernon Street

Roseville, CA 95678

Free parking is available.

Registration: 1-888-847-9652

