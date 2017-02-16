Oroville Spillway Update: 2/16

Last night, lake levels fell an additional five feet, and were 26 feet below the top of the emergency spillway.

Crews continue to work around the clock, regardless of weather conditions, to make emergency repairs. Barges and cranes are being mobilized to remove debris and sediment from the diversion pool.

100,000 cfs of water continues to flow through the flood control spillway in an effort to accommodate anticipated inflow from upcoming storms. These storms are forecasted to bring colder temperatures and inflows are anticipated to increase to 45,000 cfs. If these numbers hold true, lake levels will continue to decrease throughout the storm activity.

However, next week the storm is expected to increase in precipitation starting Monday. Which forecasters say should last during the entirety of next week and possibly days beyond.

