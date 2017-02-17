Speeding Motor Home Collides With 7 Vehicles During Roseville Police Pursuit

The driver of a motor home who allegedly caused a seven-vehicle crash in Roseville on Monday has been arrested, and police are trying to find a witness to an earlier collision involving the motor home.

The major collision, at Baseline and Fiddyment roads, occurred at 2:57 p.m. and involved a law enforcement pursuit of a speeding motor home, police said. Five people, including the driver of the motor home, were taken to area hospitals with injuries.

Although two people suffered serious injuries, all are expected to recover, according to a Roseville Police Department update Wednesday.

The driver of the motor home, 58-year-old Mary Catherine Eddy of Loomis, was treated at a local hospital and then arrested by Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies on suspicion of evading an officer and causing serious injuries. She was booked into the Placer County jail, where she was being held in lieu of $150,000 bail. She is scheduled to appear in court Friday, according to Placer County inmate information available online.

Police would like to talk to the other driver involved in the earlier collision with the motor home. That driver, who police characterized as a possible hit-and-run victim, or anyone who knows who he is, is asked to email Officer Todd Lynn at tlynn@roseville.ca.us.