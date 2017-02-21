5 Emergency Spillway Workers Fired For Sharing Photos Online

Five Oroville Dam workers have been fired for violating a contract by putting pictures of the dam on social media.

The Department of Water Resources hires a contractor to work on the dam. The contractor hired was Syblon Reid.

This contractor has a strict “No social media, no photos policy” at every site they work on.

Some of the employees did not abide by their contract and posted pictures of the Oroville Dam emergency spillway online which is why five people were released.

