Lost Snowboarder Found 3 Miles Off Alpine Meadow Ski Area

Search and rescue teams found a snowboarder who became lost near the Alpine Meadows Ski area.

The 32-year-old snowboarded went off the backside of the mountain, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

The snowboarder was found alive and well. He had hiked about three miles in the snow to an area known as Diamond Crossing.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue Team escorted the exhausted man back to safety.

