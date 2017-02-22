Northstar Mountain Master Plan Recieves 5-0 Approval From Supervisors

Northstar California Resort has announced the Placer County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 in favor of the Northstar Mountain Master Plan which includes:

• New terrain: Increasing the variety and improving the balance of beginner, intermediate and expert terrain as well as access to the Sawtooth Range. Approximately 293 acres of new ski trails are proposed with over 700 acres of new skiable terrain, resulting in approximately 3,870 acres of total skiable terrain.

• New lifts: Adding new lifts to improve the distribution of guests across the mountain, facilitating circulation while reducing congestion and crowding in higher-use areas.

• Snowmaking advancements: Improving quality of snow surface conditions through additional snowmaking coverage, further enhancing the resort’s snowmaking system with new and improved technological and energy efficiency upgrades.

• Skier services: On-mountain skier service site improvements to provide additional seating, restrooms and upgrades to resort food service.

Placer County Supervisor Jim Holmes spoke with Kahi News about the approval and described it as, “A no-brainer decision.”