Short Break Between NorCal Storms Is Accompanied With Widespread Flooding

The effects of Monday’s potent winter storm lingered throughout Northern California as residents dealt with floodwaters, massive landslides, damaged roads and downed trees.

In San Jose, firefighters were forced to rescue five people from the fast-rising waters of the Coyote Creek after a homeless encampment on its banks was submerged and also pulled more than a dozen people out of flooded homes in a neighborhood near Senter and Phelan.

The Anderson Reservoir has overflowed for the first time in decades, forcing officials to release thousands of gallons of water an hour into Coyote Creek

With showers lingering in the area, a flash flood warning for the creek has been extended until Friday.

In Lakeport, about 100 residents of four areas of the city were forced to evacuate their homes on Monday due to rising flood waters, including two mobile home parks and some waterfront homes.

Lakeport sits on the shores of Clear Lake which has been swollen by the waters of the lower Sacramento River.

In the San Joaquin Valley, a flash flood warning remained in effect following a levee break along the San Joaquin River that prompted an evacuation order for about 500 people living mainly in ranch and farmland areas near Manteca.

In Monterey County, people living along a section of the Carmel River were told to leave, as were those in a neighborhood of Salinas near Santa Rita Creek. The Carmel River, which has flooded several times in the past month, and the Salinas River were also expected to approach flood levels.

At the Don Pedro Reservoir, which captures water from the Tuolumne River, operators opened a spillway for the first time in 20 years.

