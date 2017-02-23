Governor Makes Rare Public Appearance At Oroville Spillway

Governor Jerry Brown made a rare public appearance by visiting crews working on the damaged spillways at Lake Oroville.

Brown’s office sent a tweet Wednesday saying the governor met with people at the incident command center and viewed those in charge of surveying California’s flood control system.

Last week, Brown sent President Trump a letter requesting federal support in dealing with the emergency in Oroville. Despite recent comments made by Brown that were directed towards opposing the new President, federal aid was approved shortly after Brown’s request was received in Washington D.C.

The governor’s letter stated that the Oroville Dam emergency is “of such severity and magnitude that continued effective response is beyond the capabilities of the state and affected local governments and supplemental federal assistance is necessary to save lives and to protect property, public health and safety, and to lessen the effects of this serious situation.”

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris plans to visit the area on today (Feb. 22nd). The recently elected California Democrat will survey the damage and repair work by air and listen to a briefing by state officials.