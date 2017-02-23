Oroville Spillway Update: 2/23

The Department of Water Resources continues to discharge 60,000cfs of water from the Oroville Dam flood control spillway. This rate of flow remains consistent with DWR’s established plan to continually manage lake levels, water flow, and support construction activities. Lake levels have decreased to 851 feet, 50 feet below the maximum level of the reservoir. Outflows are once again exceeding inflows.

Work continues on the area below the spillway, the monoliths, access roads, and various eroded areas created by emergency spillway runoff. Rock, aggregate, and cement slurry continue to be placed into areas affected by erosion. This work will continue 24 hours a day.

DWR continues to aggressively monitor the status of the dam, spillways, the Hyatt Power Plant, related structures, and progress of repair activities.

