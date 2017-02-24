Placer SPCA Announces New Officers For Board Of Directors

The Placer SPCA has announced the election of its 2017 Officers for the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors is responsible for guiding the mission and vision of the organization and other fiduciary responsibilities, supporting the Placer SPCA’s work to enhance the lives of companion animals and support the human-animal bond.

“The Placer SPCA’s 18 board members are some of the most well-respected and professional individuals in our community,” said Leilani Fratis, CEO of the Placer SPCA. “We are honored to announce such an established and hard-working class for our 2017 Board of Directors.”

Denise Fiddyment, a retired community leader, will serve as Board President in 2017. Fiddyment has served on the Placer SPCA’s Board of Directors since 2014, contributing to critical projects including the organization’s “Imagine the Paws-ibilities” capital campaign, helping the agency raise the $12.1 million needed to begin construction on the new Animal Care and Adoption Center.

