Granite Bay MAC To Fill Five Vacant Seats



The Granite Bay Municipal Advisory has a quorum again, with the Placer County Board of Supervisors approving appointments Feb. 21 to fill five vacant seats.

The new MAC members, recommended by Supervisor Kirk Uhler, are: Lisa Robles, an accountant; James Radler, a land broker; Tom Kruse, a 77-year-old former winery owner; Scott McGuckin, a corporate recruiter according to his Facebook profile; and Walter Pekarsky, a former MAC member.

The MAC had just two members at its most recent meeting Feb. 1, after four members departed at the end of their terms on Jan. 31. A fifth seat had been open since Suzanne Jones’ dismissal in mid-2016.

The terms for each new member run through Jan. 31, 2019.