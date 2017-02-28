Assistance Available For Those Who Suffered Storm Damage Jan. 5-14

The U.S. Small Business Administration recently announced that low-interest federal disaster loans are available to businesses and residents in certain counties, including Placer, that were affected by the severe winter storms, flooding and mudslides that occurred Jan. 5-14, 2017.

If you suffered storm-related damage during this time, you may apply for assistance on their website https://www.disasterassistance.gov/.

If you incurred storm damage outside of this time period, the USSBA needs your help collecting information to see if Placer may be eligible for this type of financial assistance for any other storms. Even if you don’t need financial assistance, please take the time to fill out the damage surveys for businesses and individual residents to help your neighbors who may.

