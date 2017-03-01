Expert Panel Of 5 Discuss the Homeless, Transients and Right Hand Auburn Shelter

Placer County Supervisor Jim Holmes wanted Monday night’s meeting, attended by more than 100 people, to be limited to just the facts with all emotions checked at the door. Of course, that is a hard task when the topic up for discussion is the homeless shelter located in the Dewitt Center. The meeting was to cover how local officials are handling the homeless situation and future plans on the transient population in the Auburn area.

Holmes started by announcing that the county has identified some potential locations for a permanent homeless shelter. Without going into detail he mentioned a potential site in the Ophir area along the I-80 corridor. The supervisor also reminded the crowd that although many in the room are unhappy with the temporary shelter’s site, it is a very realistic possibility that it will remain in its current location for 3 to 5 years or possibly even beyond that. Therefor Holmes wanted everyone to make the best of this situation by remaining quiet, be respectful of all opinions and to make the best of this situation regardless of what side of the fence you sit on.

Jeff Brown, Director of Health and Human Services, started the 5 panel discussion by hitting on a few important points. A common theme throughout the night that Brown first addressed was the lack of available permanent housing for homeless who are transitioning out of their lifestyle. Brown noted that only 131 affordable units are currently available in the area and that this is one of the main topics he is working toward improving.

Next the mic was passed to Jason Smith of Right Hand Auburn who runs the shelter at the center of this discussion. Smith did not began his speech as he has in the past with statistics about how his shelter has improved or different strategies being implemented to improve how his shelter can blend in with the community. Those stats would come second and third in his speech. First Smith addressed how he personally can help the shelter become more successful with his own admission of becoming defensive at public meetings rather than opening up and truly listening to the public’s concerns. He said that this would better allow for a successful implantation of plans for improvement.

Smith also noted that Right Hand Auburn is now testing for drugs, alcohol and sex offender listing as shelter residents walk through the door. This has greatly decreased the number of incidents around the shelter. This topic would once again arise later when the crowd was given the chance to submit questions written down on 3×5 cards. The cards were read aloud by Holmes who was narrating the event.

A common theme of questions surrounded the process of what happens to residents who get turned away at the door following a failed drug or alcohol test. Smith did not give the crowd a satisfying answer and this led to the only outburst of the night. A few audience members shouted the question already read by Holmes in hopes this would encourage Smith to deliver the answer that would satisfy their concerns. Holmes was quick to remind the crowd that questions could only be submitted in writing.

Lastly Smith touched on a topic that he said he was extremely proud of. This is the recent construction of a classroom at the shelter. The classroom allows for classes designed to help integrate residents back into society and assist with a successful transition out of the shelter. Smith gave examples of classes recently taught at his shelter including how to budget money and pay rent, how to complete rental and job applications and food services.

After Smith was Placer County Sheriff’s Lt. Jeff Swearingen. Swearingen mainly spoke about his department’s role in developing a plan to better handle the growing transient population in the North Auburn area. He said it was difficult to find a neighboring community that had a specific written out plan. Therefore Swearingen’s team had to pick and pull from other state agencies selecting things that worked and omitting other aspects that just wouldn’t work in a community like Placer County.

Marshall Hubbard, Director of Probation for Placer County, was fourth and he delivered some surprising numbers for the crowd. Hubbard noted that of the 2,500 people that he oversees on probation in Placer County, only 63, or about 2%, are currently homeless. A number that many would have expected to be substantially higher.

Lastly, Leslie Brewer who works at Placer Housing Services, spoke about an issue which quickly became evident was extremely important to her. She connected her topics with her own life story. Brewer noted that if it weren’t for the assistance of herself and her husband, her own daughter and grandchild might be homeless. She connected this to the lack of available and affordable housing in the area. Brewer went into detail stating that rentals are all considerably higher than their actual market value which squeezes out nearly all of the homeless and transient population who are working toward renting or becoming a home owner in Placer County. She also mentioned that the $40.00 fee attached to renter’s credit checks is part of what has become a broken system.

When it was all said and done, Holmes’s wish of a peaceful informative meeting with all emotional outbursts being withheld was a success. Although it was evident that the meeting did little to nothing in convincing those opposed to the shelter location, it did show the community that their elected officials are working hard to ensure both public safety and a higher quality of life.