Roseville Trio Jailed For Pistol Whipping Teen

Three Roseville residents have been arrested in connection with the pistol-whipping of a teenager in mid-February, according to a news release from Roseville Police Department.

The suspects are 24-year-old Melissa Narvaez Avato and 27-year-old Jose Aron Lopez, both arrested Feb. 14 in Roseville, and 28-year-old Benny Landeros Lopez, arrested early morning Feb. 25 in south San Diego County.

The news release said witnesses called police to the 200 block of Duranta Street at 4:23 p.m. Feb. 14 after seeing the incident. According to witnesses, two men confronted two teenage boys walking in the neighborhood, threatened the boys with a handgun and made gang-related comments. After pistol-whipping one of the boys, they left in a car waiting nearby.

After talking to the witnesses, officers familiar with the neighborhood recognized their descriptions of the men and the car. Avato, the suspected driver, was arrested shortly thereafter on suspicion of conspiracy and violation of probation. Jose Lopez was arrested on suspicion of assault with a firearm, child abuse, making criminal threats and brandishing a firearm.

Authorities searched for the third suspect, Benny Lopez, throughout the Sacramento area. Roseville’s Crime Suppression Unit quickly discovered he had fled the area and was traveling south through the San Diego area. Benny Lopez was arrested Saturday on a Placer County warrant charging him with assault with a firearm and other related charges. He was taken to the San Diego County Jail and is awaiting a transfer back to Placer County.

