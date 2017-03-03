According To Nursing Organization, Sierra College 6th Best Nursing Program In State

The Sierra College Nursing Program has recently earned sixth place in California in a ranking performed by RegisteredNursing.Org, a national online service grading college nursing programs.

The ranking covered the years 2011 through 2015, and looked at 127 schools. Sierra College came in sixth place for their Associate Degree Nursing program. Stated on the organization’s website: “Found in Rocklin, California, Sierra College is a forerunner in nursing education. Students learn to apply up-to-date care models for patients at all stages of the life continuum.”

Nursing programs were assessed on several factors, which represent how well a program supports students towards licensure and beyond. The organization analyzed past and present National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX-RN) pass rates, weighted by year. The score that Sierra College Nursing Program received was 97.64.

Brooke Wallace, Founder and Managing Editor of RegisteredNursing.org, stated, “After analyzing all the RN programs in California, it became clear that Sierra College not only supports students during their time on campus, but also does a great job in preparing them for a career as a licensed registered nurse. The strong RN program prepares students to conquer the NCLEX-RN and produces graduates who have the ability to carry what they learned into the healthcare world.”

For more information about the Nursing Program and other programs at Sierra College, check out their website at www.sierracollege.edu.

