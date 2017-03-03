Memorial Saturday For Fallen CHP Officer Lucas Chellew

The memorial service for CHP Officer Lucas Forrest Chellew will be Saturday, March 4, at 10 a.m. at Adventure Christian Church in Roseville. Officer Chellew died from injuries sustained in a collision in South Sacramento on February 22, 2017 while pursuing a motorcyclist.

Attendees should arrive at Adventure Christian Church, located at 6401 Stanford Ranch Road in Roseville, between 8:30 and 9 a.m. They will be directed to parking and seating. Motorists in the area should expect delays due to the anticipated high attendance at the church.

A memorial account has been created for the family of Officer Chellew through the California Association of Highway Patrolmen (CAHP) Credit Union. Donations can be mailed to the CAHP Credit Union, P.O. Box 276507, Sacramento, CA 95826 or call 1-800-542-2247. Cards may be sent to the following address:

California Highway Patrol, South Sacramento Area

6 Massie Court

Sacramento, CA 95823

