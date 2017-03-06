Body Cameras Turned On After Fatal Shots Fired By Rocklin PD

There are new developments in last week’s fatal officer-involved shooting involving Rocklin police.

Officers fatally shot 23-year-old Lorenzo Cruz of Sacramento following a residential burglary on the morning of Saturday, Feb. 25.

Kellan Patterson, a civil rights attorney representing Cruz’s family said all three responding Rocklin police officers did not turn on their body cameras until after the fatal shooting.

Patterson says the family believes if the three Rocklin officers turned on their body cameras, the family would have a better understanding of why Cruz is dead.

On Feb. 25, Rocklin police responded to a 911 call of a home burglary around 10 a.m. Cruz allegedly broke into a home, but took off after being confronted by the homeowner who was armed with gun. Witnesses told police that Cruz tried two more homes, eventually breaking into a car parked on a driveway. That’s where he was confronted by police.

Police say Cruz had a gun pointed at the three Rocklin officers who then fatally shot Cruz in self-defense. However, Cruz actually had an airsoft pellet pistol with the orange tip – usually meant to show it is not a real firearm – painted over.

The family has not yet filed a formal complaint. Patterson says Rocklin Police Chief Butler and the city attorney have been “forthcoming and open” during their meetings and that there is not enough evidence yet in this still on-going investigation to make that determination.

The Placer County District Attorney’s office is also conducting a parallel investigation into the fatal shooting, as is protocol in a fatal officer-involved shooting.

