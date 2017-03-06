Oroville Spillway Update: 3/6

Crews working at the Lake Oroville Spillway are continuing to make progress on the project, nearly one week since flows from the spillway were halted to give excavators better access for debris removal.

“Our crews continue to make great progress on this 24/7 operation,” said DWR Acting Director Bill Croyle. “We’re seeing very positive results from their efforts.”

The wet weekend weather has not significantly interfered with debris removal or created a lake elevation concern. DWR will continue to monitor the weather forecast.

DWR does not expect Lake Oroville to rise above 860 feet elevation while spillway flows are halted. This still would be 41 feet below the level at which the emergency spillway would be used.

In the channel at the base of the main spillway, approximately 329,000 cubic yards of the estimated 1.7 million cubic yards of debris have been removed. The dredging will help the Hyatt Power Plant reach full capacity. Debris removal lowered the water level in the channel at the base of the spillway, making it possible for the plant to resume operation Friday. After a successful restart Friday, the plant was shut down on Saturday to give excavators better access to the debris. The plant is expected to be restarted soon. It will give DWR an additional method to release water from the reservoir.

Once fully operational, the plant can release up to 13,000 cubic feet of water per second (cfs) as DWR manages reservoir inflows and outflows of spring runoff.

DWR halted flows down the damaged flood control spillway on February 27 to begin the debris removal operation. The current lake level is 853 feet elevation. Inflows are ranging from 15,000-25,000 cfs.

Flows to meet environmental requirements are being met by releases through the Thermalito Diversion Dam and Thermalito Afterbay River Outlet. The total flow to the Feather River remains at 2500 cfs.

For information on lake conditions; including lake levels, inflows, and outflows visit: http://cdec.water.ca.gov/cdecapp/resapp/resDetailOrig.action?resid=ORO.

For a timeline of events regarding the Oroville spillway incident:

http://www.water.ca.gov/oroville-spillway/index.cfm

For photos and video regarding the Oroville spillway incident:

Photos: www.water.ca.gov/pixel

