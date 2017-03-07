Meddlers Report For 3/7/17

Fire Chief Ian Gow has overseen the Placer Hills fire department since 1999 but his and his department has expanded their responsibilities over the recent trying years. Gow now oversees the forest hill department and his crew is part of a local network of departments who all assist each other with calls that are received.

In fact, according to Gow, local fire departments are forced to assist each other for pretty much every call received. Gow brought up the example of the car accident on I80 this past weekend stating that no local department is equipped to handle an accident such as the one that we saw this weekend so a team from a handful of local agencies all showed up in order to properly handle that situation. Gow went on to say that Auburns fire department has enough resources to deal with more than most local agencies.

Gow went on to explain that the restraints on local departments are not just with man power but money as well. Gow told the crowd of a recent purchase of a new fire engine that set his department back $500,000. The chief explained the purchase as one not being the Rolls Royce of fire engines but rather more in line with a Ford, which garnered a few laughs.

Despite what seems like a stack of details that hinder Gow’s department and departments throughout Placer County he and other chiefs have found a way to deal with them and provide excellent service to their citizens. As Gow’s team average a very respectable response time of six and a half minutes on average.

Gow’s department does this with only four full time fire fighters and a staggering 35 part time employees. Due to the economic crisis of recent years he has been unable to fill two vacant paramedic positions that have been empty for months.

If you would like to learn more about Gow’s fire departments or your own local department, visit placer.ca.gov/placer/fire and a list of the districts will be presented for you to choose from.

