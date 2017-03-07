Oroville Spillway Update: 3/7

The flood control spillway flows remain at 0 cubic feet per second (cfs). Inflows are approximately 15,000 to 20,000 cfs which has resulted in the lake rising from 855.3 feet to 857.4 feet elevation in the last 24 hours. A second Hyatt Powerplant unit was started on Monday, March 6 at 6pm allowing for a total flow of 3,550 cfs. This situation will be monitored throughout the day to determine the efficiency and safety of excavation during flows.

Contractors continue to remove sediment and debris below the spillway. This operation will continue 24 hours per day. Approximately 517,000 cubic yards of material have been removed from the debris pile to date. Work continues on the area below the emergency spillway.

Flows to meet environmental requirements are being met by releases through the Thermalito Diversion Dam and Thermalito Afterbay River Outlet. The total flow to the Feather River remains at 2500 cfs.