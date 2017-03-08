Extension Granted For “Temporary” North Auburn Homeless Shelter

Yesterday, the Placer County Board of Supervisors approved a 90-day extension for the temporary homeless shelter’s operation in the Dewitt Government Center.

The shelter’s current contract was set to expire March 31. The extension will allow the shelter to stay open while the county processes an application for a conditional use permit that would allow for longer-term shelter operations.

On the Kahi Morning News Show, the lone no voter, Placer County Supervisor Jim Holmes, told host Brad Schmidt that this process is looking like it will drag out for another five years if not longer.

Efforts to identify a new, permanent site for a shelter in the Auburn area continue. County staff and representatives from the city of Auburn and the community are actively exploring potential alternative locations, but finding and establishing a permanent shelter location could take several years. The North Auburn Municipal Advisory Council and the Planning Commission will consider a new conditional use permit application for the temporary shelter before that issue is addressed by the board.

When asked about the process of finding and moving into a new site for the shelter Supervisor Holmes admitted that this entire process is new for the county and that they were pretty much writing the rules as they go.

The shelter, at the Placer County Government Center, began serving the area’s homeless population in June 2015. Volunteers of America has operated the shelter since its inception.

