More Upgrades For Highway 49 With Sidewalks And Other Ammenidties

More pedestrian safety improvements are coming to North Auburn along state Route 49. The Placer County Board of Supervisors awarded a $1,465,800 contract yesterday to Western Engineering Contractors Inc. of Loomis to build sidewalks and landscaping improvements along the east side of the highway between New Airport Road and Education Street.

The Placer County Department of Public Works and Facilities has worked in collaboration with a consulting design firm to complete the design, acquire the necessary right of way and obtain all of the necessary permits for construction.

A little more than a third of the funding for the project will come from the bicycle and pedestrian improvement stipend the county receives from the State Transportation Improvement Program. Construction is expected to run from May through August, weather permitting.

This project follows last month’s approval of funding to install sidewalks, curbs and gutters as well as Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant ramps and crosswalks on the west side of state Route 49. Learn more about those improvements go to placer.ca.gov.

