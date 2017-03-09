$550k In Forestry Grants Aimed Towards Educating Disadvanteged Communities

Nearly 2,000 trees will be planted by 11 community groups from Sacramento to Riverside under grants announced today by CAL FIRE and its nonprofit urban forestry partner, California ReLeaf. The trees will help clean the air, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and the planting effort will help educate residents in disadvantaged communities about the benefits of urban forests.

“CAL FIRE’s Urban and Community Forestry program continues to work hand-in-hand with organizations like California ReLeaf to provide funds that help create healthy forests in our urban areas,” said Chief Ken Pimlott, CAL FIRE director and California’s state forester. “These on the ground projects will truly make a difference in the quality of life for thousands of Californians in many ways, including improving the air we breathe.”

The grants total $550,000 and range from $25,000 to $60,000 each.

The following organizations are the recipients of The California ReLeaf Social Equity Tree Planting and Planting with Purpose Urban Forestry Programs:

• Clean & Green Pomona in Los Angeles County – 340 trees to be planted

• Episcopal Impact Fund in Alameda County – 92 trees to be planted

• Fathers and Families of San Joaquin in San Joaquin County – 241 trees to be planted

• Incredible Edible Community Garden in San Bernardino County – 350 trees to be planted

• North East Trees in Los Angeles County – 150 trees to be planted

• Pacific Housing Inc. in Sacramento County – 109 trees to be planted

• Parent Pioneers in Los Angeles County – 57 trees to be planted

• PUENTES in San Joaquin County – 143 trees to be planted

• Rooted in Resilience in Alameda County – 100 trees to be planted

• Sustainable Claremont in Los Angeles County – 145 trees to be planted

• Victoria Avenue Forever in Riverside County – 145 trees to be planted

Utilizing grant funding from CAL FIRE’s California Climate Investments Program, California ReLeaf provides funding to local organizations and enables small-scale but impactful projects. Eight of these 11 community groups are new to working with California ReLeaf, a Sacramento-based non-profit, and all the awarded projects are located in disadvantaged communities.

The CAL FIRE Urban and Community Forestry program is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide program that puts billions of cap-and-trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy and improving public health and the environment, particularly in disadvantaged communities. The cap-and-trade program also creates a financial incentive for industries to invest in clean technologies and develop innovative ways to reduce pollution. California Climate Investment projects include affordable housing, renewable energy, public transportation, zero-emission vehicles, environmental restoration, more sustainable agriculture, recycling and much more. At least 35 percent of these investments are made in disadvantaged and low-income communities. For more information, visit California Climate Investments.

