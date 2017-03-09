Repairs Underway To Damaged Roadways In Oroville

The Department of Water Resources (DWR) has partnered with Caltrans to address roadways in Oroville and surrounding areas impacted by trucks and heavy machinery driving through Oroville in response to the Spillway Emergency. DWR, Caltrans, California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, Butte County, and the City of Oroville are structuring agreements to address these damaged roads and have established regular hauling routes to minimize the impacts to the community. Canyon Drive in Oroville has sustained some of the most significant wear and will be repaired first.

Caltrans has started emergency work on Canyon Drive through an emergency contract with local contractor Knife River Construction. This project will be done in two phases: Phase 1 started Tuesday, February 28 and will be completed March 9. Phase 2 will begin March 9 and will take 14-21 days to complete. Work hours are anticipated to be from 6:30 AM to 6:30 PM.

The work zone will commence at the intersection of Highway 162 and Canyon Road up to the Oroville Dam. The road will be restricted to north-bound traffic only. Local residents should be prepared for 15 minute delays which could be longer depending on weather conditions.

For more information call your local Caltrans office at (530) 538-7826.

